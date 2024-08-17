Aug 17, 2024, 11:46 AM
ALI IZADI

Israeli attacks kills 10 people in southern Lebanon

Tehran, IRNA – The Zionist regime’s attacks on southern Lebanon have killed at least ten people and injured five others.

Al Jazeera reported that a residential building was targeted in the town of Toul located in Nabatieh in the south of Lebanon.

The Zionists also bombed Ramieh, Beit Leif and Qouzah, and Kafarkala and Aitaroun in southern Lebanon.

Since the beginning of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm by the Palestinian resistance groups, Hezbollah has carried out daily retaliatory operations against the Israeli regime inside occupied Palestine to engage a large segment of the Zionist military in northern Palestine and reduce the pressure on the resistance in Gaza.

As a result of these attacks, several military bases of the regime have been destroyed, and military equipment such as tanks, personnel carriers, and armored vehicles have also been targeted by the Lebanese resistance.

ALI IZADI

