Five rocket and artillery attacks conducted by Hezbollah on Zionist regime

According to the information headquarters of the Lebanese Islamic Resistance War, Hezbollah announced in five statements about the missile and artillery attack on the positions and military bases of the Zionist regime in the north of occupied Palestine.

Hezbollah announced that in line with supporting the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their courageous and honorable resistance, its resistance fighters targeted the headquarters of the Zionist military in the "Baraka Risha" military base of the Zionist regime with a guided missile.

The missile attack on the location of the occupying forces around the "Matat" barracks, targeting the gathering place of the Zionist forces around the "Jal al-Dir" base with Falak missiles and the artillery attack on the "Al-Asi" military base were among the other operations of Hezbollah today.

In their other operations, in support of the people of Gaza and in response to the aggression of the Zionist regime against the Lebanese civilians, the Islamic resistance fighters targeted residential houses used by the Zionist forces in the Zionist settlement of "Natua" with rockets.

2050