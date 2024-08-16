Hezbollah fighter martyred in southern Lebanon

Hezbollah in a statement announced that "Ibrahim Shoghi Salameh" nicknamed "Ala" was martyred.

This Hezbollah fighter was born in 1984 in Blida, a town in southern Lebanon.



Earlier, Al-Mayadeen reported a drone attack on a car in southern Lebanon.

This car was targeted on the coastal road in the north of Tyre and near the two checkpoints of the Lebanese Army.

The Ministry of Health of Lebanon also announced the martyrdom of one citizen and the wounding of another person in the Zionist regime's air attack on Aitaroun in the south of Lebanon.

With the start of the "Al-Aqsa Storm" operation by the Palestinian resistance groups, Lebanon's Hezbollah carried out daily and heavy operations against the Israeli positions inside the Palestinian territory.

As a result of these attacks, some of the Israeli bases in the common border with southern Lebanon have been destroyed, and military equipment such as tanks, personnel carriers and armored vehicles of the Zionists have also been targeted by the Lebanese resistance, and a large number of Zionist soldiers have also been killed.

