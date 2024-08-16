Iran, Qatar FMs discuss regional developments

Alongside exchanging views on what is going on across the region, in a phone conversation on Friday, the two top diplomats also explored ways for further bilateral cooperation, Qatari state QNA news agency reported.

They talked about the developments in the Gaza Strip and other occupied lands, reviewing the avenues for further joint mediation efforts to find an end to the war in the Middle East.

They stressed the need for curbing the ongoing tensions and establish peace in the region.

