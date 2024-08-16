Pakistan says Iran has right to self-defense

In her weekly press briefing, the Pakistani spokeswoman condemned the continued Zionist crimes against the Palestinian people. She urged the international community to seriously react to these crimes and stop the war in Gaza.

She said that Pakistan favors the establishment of sustainable peace in the region, while noting that the Zionist regime has to be tried for its anti-human crimes in the tiny besieged Palestinian area.

In a predawn attack on a building in Tehran on July 31, the Zionist regime assassinated Haniyeh who had just attended the inauguration of President Masoud Pezeshkian in the Iranian capital.

The Pakistani government declared one day of mourning following the assassination.

