UNSC must take ‘urgent action’ to stop Israeli crimes: Ghalibaf

Ghalibaf made the plea in a message to the heads of Parliaments of Security Council members on Tuesday as the UNSC is set to hold its 24th special session on Gaza since October 7, when the war began.

Ten months of crisis and deliberate targeting of Palestinians in Gaza indicate “the lack of political will” from the occupying Zionist regime to end this devastating war and humanitarian catastrophe in the enclave, he said.

The message came days after the Israeli army hit a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza City, killing at least 100 people and wounding dozens more.

Ghalibaf said the “deliberate attack” on the al-Tabeen School once again showed that Israel was determined to continue the “systematic massacre” of Palestinian civilians with the aim of executing “ethnic cleansing” in the Gaza Strip.

The Parliament speaker also pointed to the July 31 assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Hamas, and said Iran reserves the right, under Article 51 of the UN Charter, to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity against this aggressive act on its soil and it will respond accordingly.

The Islamic Republic calls on the international community to take necessary measures to stop such blatant acts of aggression and repeated violations of the sovereignty of other nations, he said.

Ghalibaf also called on the UN Security Council to fulfill its responsibilities under the UN Charter and take “serious and urgent action” to stop the Israeli crimes in Gaza, which he said are being carried out with the “direct and comprehensive support” of the United States and some Western countries.

