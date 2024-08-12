Iranian company exports 17,000 medical devices to 50 countries

The company specializes in the design and production of advanced medical equipment, including patient vital signs monitors, advanced ICU ventilators, electrocardiographs, AED defibrillators, and suction devices, IRNA reported on Monday.

These products are widely utilized in critical care units (CCU, ICU), emergency departments, and ambulances.

The CEO of the company said the organization has helped Iran gain self-sufficiency in the field of advanced medical equipment’s design and production.

As a result, Iran has transformed into an exporter of these sophisticated products to Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America, Reza Yaghoubzadeh added.

