Iran: Israel unable to compensate strategic defeats ongoing since Oct. 7

Iran: Israel unable to compensate strategic defeats ongoing since Oct. 7

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has said that the Zionist regime will not be able to compensate the strategic defeats it has been suffering since the Al Aqsa Storm Operation on October 7, despite continuing to massacre Palestinians in Gaza.

He wrote on his official X account on Sunday that the mass killing of Palestinians in every time and place has uncovered the terrorist nature of the Zionist regime and the real image of its inhumane supporters as well as the untrueness of human rights slogans by the US and some European countries.

Despite these crimes and massacre of Palestinians, the strategic defeats that the Zionist regime has been facing since the Al Aqsa Storm Operation will not be compensated, the Iranian diplomat further said in his X post.

Kanaani referred to the full support of the US and certain Western countries for the Zionist regime, blaming the support for a surge in brutality of the regime, which he said is a sign of “the fake regime’s fear of collapse and annihilation.”   

He noted that the Palestinian people will eventually emerge victorious in this unjust war.

