Palestinian resistance groups hit Israeli positions in Rafah

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades of the Fatah Movement announced on Sunday that its forces had targeted the gathering of Israeli soldiers and their combat equipment at the Rafah crossing at the border with Egypt, Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network reported.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades also announced mortar attacks at the positions of Zionist soldiers and their military equipment in Khan Yunis, which is also located in southern Gaza.

Meanwhile, Saraya al-Quds (Quds Brigades), the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, has declared that its combatants fired mortars at the positions of Zionist troops and their military equipment in northeast of Khan Yunis.

Also, the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, which is the military wing of Palestine’s Hamas Resistance Movement, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemies in Tel al-Sultan, western Rafah, with rocket attacks.

Fighters from al-Qassam Brigades and other Palestinian resistance groups have been fighting Israeli soldiers in different parts of Gaza to defend the civilian population against the regime’s intense attacks that have left more than 39,790 people dead since early October 2023.

