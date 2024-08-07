Iran’s Moscow envoy slams int’l silence on Haniyeh assassination

Jalali made the comment on Wednesday during a gathering in Moscow that commemorated Haniyeh and reviewed legal aspects of his assassination.

A minute of silence was observed for the slain Hamas leader during the gathering that was attended by elites as well as Islamic and Christian religious figures.

The Iranian ambassador said that Israel violated Iran’s sovereignty and international law by assassinating Haniyeh on Iranian soil while he was a guest of the Islamic Republic.

Jalali criticized the international community for its inaction on Israeli crimes against Palestinians, and silence on the assassination of Haniyeh.

He said that such a stance comes despite the fact that the world public opinion has turned against Israel for its atrocities which he said are being committed with the support of the US and the UK.

The Hamas political chief was killed in an Israeli attack on his residence in Tehran last Wednesday. He was in Iran to attend the inaugural of new president Masoud Pezeshkian.

