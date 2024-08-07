Hamas releases appalling figures on Israeli war on Gaza

The data, released by Hamas’ media office on Wednesday, showed that the number of confirmed deaths in 305 days of Israeli war on Gaza had reached 39,653 while some 10,000 more people remained unaccounted for.

The figures showed that more than 16,000 children and over 11,000 women had been killed in Gaza by Israel since the start of the invasion in early October.

The breakdown of the figures is as following:

▪️ 305 days of genocidal war

▪️ 3,471 cases of massacre committed by the Zionist army

▪️ 49,653 people martyred or missing

▪️ 10,000 people missing

▪️ 39,653 martyred from those who made to the hospitals

▪️ 16,365 martyred children

▪️ 36 martyred due to hunger

▪️ 11,012 martyred women

▪️ 885 martyred medical staff

▪️ 79 martyred civil defense workers

▪️ 165 martyred journalists

▪️ 7 mass graves created by the Zionist regime inside hospitals

▪️ 520 martyrs who were buried inside seven mass graves inside hospitals

▪️ 91,535 wounded

▪️ 69% of victims are children and women

▪️ 172 shelters were targeted by the Zionist regime

▪️ 17,000 children lost both parents or just one

▪️ 3,500 children at risk of death due to malnutrition and lack of food

▪️ 12,000 people wounded who need medical treatment outside of Gaza

▪️ 10,000 cancer patients at risk of death and in urgent need of treatment

▪️ 3,000 patients suffering from various diseases who need treatment outside of Gaza

▪️ 1,737,524 cases of stomach diseases due to displacement

▪️ 71,338 cases of hepatitis due to displacement

▪️ 60,000 pregnant women almost at risk because of lack of health care

▪️ 350,000 cases of chronic diseases due to the ban on medicine imports

▪️ 5,000 taken captives by Israel from Gaza during the genocidal war

▪️ 310 arrested from the medical staff

▪️ 36 journalists arrested whose identities were previously known

▪️ 2 million people displaced inside the Gaza Strip

▪️ 198 government buildings destroyed by the occupiers

▪️ 120 schools and universities completely destroyed

▪️ 332 schools and universities partially destroyed

▪️ 107 scientists, university professors and researchers killed by the occupiers

▪️ 610 mosques completely destroyed

▪️ 211 mosques partially destroyed

▪️ 3 churches targeted and destroyed

▪️ 150,000 residential units completely destroyed

▪️ 80,000 residential units uninhabitable because of destruction

▪️ 200,000 residential units partially destroyed residential units

▪️ 82,000 tons of explosives dropped on the Gaza Strip

▪️ 34 hospitals closed by the occupiers

▪️ 68 health centers closed by the occupiers

▪️ 162 health institutions targeted by the occupiers

▪️ 131 ambulance targeted by the occupiers

▪️ 206 archaeological and heritage sites destroyed by the occupiers

▪️ 3,030 kilometers of electricity networks destroyed by the occupiers

▪️ 34 facilities, playground and gymnasiums destroyed

▪️ 700 water wells rendered unusable because of destruction

▪️ (33) billion dollars of initial direct damages in the genocidal war

