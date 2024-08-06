Aug 6, 2024, 10:38 AM
Netanyahu’s acts big obstacle in way of forming alliance to defend Israel: US officials

Tehran, IRNA – The United States is reportedly trying to form a new coalition to defend the Israeli regime from a possible Iranian retaliatory attack, but this time Washington faces a major obstacle in the way of forming this coalition.

According to ABC News, a number of US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the US plans to forge a new coalition similar to the one it formed before Iran’s April 13, 2024 attack on the Israeli regime, but many of Washington’s international partners see some of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s actions as provocative.

Referring to the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, US officials called Netanyahu’s move particularly provocative and unnecessary, which has created a major obstacle in the way of forming a new coalition to defend the Zionist regime from a new Iranian attack.

The new escalation comes following the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, who was visiting Tehran to take part in the inauguration ceremony of new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian last week.

