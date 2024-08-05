Israeli markets down amid fears of Iran response

According to a Bloomberg report, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange dropped to its lowest level in value since October last year amid concerns of retaliation from Iran and resistance groups over the assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah top commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut last week.

Israeli media reports meanwhile have said that the regime has begun construction of an underground shelter for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials as fears have grown in the occupied territories over Iran's response to Haniyeh's assassination that took place on Iranian soil.

Haniyeh lost his life in an attack on his accommodation in Tehran in the early hours of July 31, a day after he attended the swearing-in of Iran’s new president Masoud Pezeshkian.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has promised “harsh punishment” for the Zionist regime in retaliation for the martyrdom of Haniyeh whom he said was a guest of the Islamic Republic.

“The criminal and terrorist Zionist regime martyred our dear guest in our house and made us bereaved,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in a statement, adding, “It also prepared the ground for a harsh punishment for itself.”

