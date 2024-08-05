Israel to seize $27.5mn in assets from Palestinian Authority

According to IRNA citing the Palestinian media sources, Smotrich signed the order to seize the property of the Palestinian Authority on Sunday.

The seizing of these amounts of assets is in line with the execution of a verdict issued by Israeli courts to compensate Zionists who were killed during the Palestinian operations.

Last year, Smotrich signed a similar order to confiscate the PA property worth 37 million dollars, arguing that the move was taken due to the Palestinians' decision to enter into a political and judicial war against the regime, with reference to lawsuits filed against Israeli crimes in international courts.

In May, Israel’s far-right finance minister announced that he would be withholding tax revenues earmarked for Palestine. The decision was made in response to Spain, Ireland and Norway’s recognition of a Palestinian state.

These developments come at a time when the Palestinian Authority that exercises partial control over the occupied West Bank, is already grappling with a severe financial crisis.

4399

