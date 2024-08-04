‘Resistance enjoys joint operations room to decide on attacking Israeli regime’

When we talk about the military resistance in Iraq, Yemen, and Lebanon, it should be noted that their support for Palestinian fighters has several aspects in the current equations, including the issue of the Front or Axis of Resistance in a practical way and its readiness for any all-out war in the face of the Zionist enemy regardless of the humanitarian duty and religious obligations, Alaa Hassan told IRNA in an exclusive interview on Sunday.

He referred to the pressures that the Yemeni forces exerted on the economy and the prestige of the Zionist regime in the Red Sea and the Eilat port, and added that the Islamic Resistance in Iraq also targeted US bases in the first stage, then directly attacked the Zionist regime, and these attacks are carried out jointly with the help of Yemeni military forces.

According to the resistance official, the pressures are expected to force the Zionist regime to reconsider its calculations in this battle, and such all-out pressures by the Axis of Resistance, which are of course carried out under the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran, help the Palestinian resistance and give them an upper hand in the negotiations for the ceasefire.

After the Zionist regime's military attacks on Yemen's port of Hodeidah, it started bombing and targeting southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, he said, adding that following the Zionist regime’s decision to expand these fronts, Founder and Secretary-General of Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi issued a statement emphasizing that the Islamic resistance fronts are ready to raise the level of tension.

Although the Zionist regime wants to raise the level of tension in order to use it in the current indirect negotiations with the Palestinian resistance groups, the Axis of Resistance will not allow the regime to get rid of the quagmire of the Gaza Strip and earn achievements on other fronts, he concluded.

