Aug 4, 2024, 11:44 AM
Journalist ID: 5331
News ID: 85557872
T T
1 Persons

Tags

Tel Aviv operation strong slap in face to Zionist regime: Resistance Committees

Aug 4, 2024, 11:44 AM
News ID: 85557872
Tel Aviv operation strong slap in face to Zionist regime: Resistance Committees

Tehran, IRNA – The Palestinian Resistance Committees has said that the Sunday operation in Holon city near Tel Aviv was a strong slap in the face of the security and military institutions of the Zionist regime.

According to the Palestinian Sama news agency, the Palestinian Resistance Committees congratulated the successful implementation of the martyrdom-seeking operation in southern Tel Aviv on Sunday morning, saying that it is a sign of the Zionist regime’s hollowness in the face of the steadfastness of heroic Palestinian fighters.

The Palestinian movement also said that this operation was a natural and practical response to the daily crimes and genocide of the Palestinian people in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, calling for more painful operations to contain and confront the criminal Zionist murderers.

The Palestinian Resistance Committees urged the Palestinian youth to exacerbate daily confrontations with the Zionist enemy in all fields and in various ways.

Different news outlets reported an anti-Zionist stabbing operation near Tel Aviv, which left two Zionists dead and several others wounded.

Zionist outlets declared the condition of the wounded as very serious and stressed that rescue forces tried to save them.

Some other outlets reported that the Palestinian who conducted the operation was shot dead by the Zionist military forces.

The Israeli regime’s police announced the stabber was residing in the West Bank and that someone else may have cooperated with him in this stabbing incident.

4208**4354

1 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .