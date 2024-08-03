Zionist assassinations aimed at making up for Gaza defeats: Iran speaker

Qalibaf made the remarks in a message to Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Saturday.

The speaker expressed his condolences over the martyrdom of senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in an Israeli airstrike in southern Beirut on Tuesday, July 30.

Qalibaf said that the Tuesday strike coupled with the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran a day later as well as the continuous killing of children in Gaza once again showed the aggressive and brutal nature and the illegitimate foundation of the Israeli regime.

He said that the blood of Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr and other martyrs of the resistance front would pave the way for the liberation of the occupied territories and would mark an end to the Zionist aggression.

Qalibaf expressed hope that under the wise leadership of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and efforts by Hezbollah fighters and other resistance groups, “we will witness the elimination of this cancerous tumor", in reference to the Israeli regime.

