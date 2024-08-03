IRGC: Hamas leader assassinated by firing short-range projectile

The IRGC made the announcement on Saturday, three days after Haniyeh was assassinated in his accommodation in northern Tehran, hours after he attended the inauguration of Iran’s new president Masoud Pezeshkian.

Investigations have shown that the terrorist operation was carried out by firing a short-range projectile with a warhead of about 7 kilograms, which caused a strong explosion, the announcement said.

It added that the firing was carried out from outside Haniyeh's accommodation.

“This terrorist attack was designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America.”

The IRGC emphasized that it would avenge the blood of Haniyeh, adding that the terrorist and adventurist Zionist regime would definitely receive severe punishment and a decisive response at appropriate time and in proper place.

