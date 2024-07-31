Iran President hails convergence of positions with Eritrea

Pezeshkian made the remarks on Wednesday in a meeting with visiting Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh Mohammed.

He said in the meeting that Iran appreciates Eritrea’s position on supporting the oppressed people of Palestine amid an ongoing Israeli war on Gaza.

The president said Tehran is ready to share its economic capabilities with Eritrea and to transfer its experiences to the country.

For his part, the Eritrean foreign minister condemned the assassination earlier in the day in Tehran of Palestinian resistance group Hamas’ political chief Ismail Haniyeh.

Saleh Mohammed, who attended president Pezeshkian’s inauguration on Tuesday, said Eritrea seeks expansion of relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

