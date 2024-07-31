US an ‘accomplice’ in Israeli assassination of Haniyeh: Iran

In an official statement on Wednesday, the ministry emphasized the role of the US government -- as a supporter of Israel in occupation and genocide of Palestinians -- in the assassination of the Hamas leader.

Haniyeh was killed early on Wednesday in Tehran, a day after he attended the inauguration of Iran’s newly-elected president.

The assassination of Haniyeh “serves as a testament to the terrorist nature of the Israeli regime and highlights the aggressive and lawless behavior of the criminal mafia ruling over the occupied Palestinian territories," the statement said.

The ministry further noted that the targeted strike against the Hamas leader on Iranian soil was a blatant violation of international law and a serious threat to regional and global peace and security.

While strongly condemning the assassination, the ministry said the Islamic Republic affirms its inherent right to respond appropriately to such violations of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Islamic Republic calls on countries and international organizations to hold Israel accountable for its actions and to support the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and their legitimate resistance against occupation, the statement concluded.

