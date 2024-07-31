‘Response to Haniyeh assassination to instill deep regret in perpetrator’

“The response to an assassination will indeed be special operations—harder (than previous responses) and intended to instill deep regret in the perpetrator,” said the mission in a post on the X platform on Wednesday.

Haniyeh, who served as the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, was assassinated along with one of his bodyguards in their accommodation in Tehran in the early hours of Wednesday.

He was in Iran to attend the inauguration ceremony of newly-elected President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday afternoon.

Iran has blamed Israel for the assassination, with authorities saying the country will definitely respond to the move.

