Supreme Leader holds meetings with visiting foreign guests

A group of foreign officials from different countries, including Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, Iraqi Prime Minister; Emomali Rahmon, the President of Tajikistan; Nikol Pashinyan, the Prime Minister of Armenia; Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political office of Hamas; and Ziad al-Nakhalah, the Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, who traveled to Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of the newly-elected President Masoud Pezeshkian, met and held talks with Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Tuesday.

In the meeting with Shia al-Sudani, Ayatollah Khamenei highlighted the memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and documents signed between Iran and Iraq under the late Ebrahim Raisi's administration, stressing the importance of implementing and operationalizing these bilateral agreements with the new government.

The Supreme Leader conveyed his contentment with the actions of the al-Sudani government in addressing Iraq's challenges and also expressed approval of the ongoing coordination and cooperation among the Iraqi political factions.

During a separate meeting with the President of Tajikistan, Ayatollah Khamenei stated that the main policy and priority of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to expand relations with countries in the region, especially those that share the same language, culture, history, and religion.

The Supreme Leader emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to sincerely cooperate with Tajikistan in various fields as in the past.

Also, in another meeting with the Prime Minister of Armenia, Ayatollah Khamenei confirmed Iran's firm commitment to strengthening relations with its neighbors, particularly Armenia.

He emphasized the importance of developing ties with Armenia and assured that the cooperation between the two countries will continue to thrive based on mutual interests, independent of external influences.

Hailing the presence of the Armenian delegation in Iran for participating in the inauguration ceremony of Iran's newly-elected President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Supreme Leader once again stressed the importance of preserving the territorial integrity of Armenia, saying that the Islamic Republic of Iran considers the Zangezur corridor is not to the benefit of Armenia.

The Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, Ziad al-Nakhalah, and the Head of the Political Bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, also held a meeting with Ayatollah Khamenei.

Ayatollah Khamenei thanked the people of Gaza for their unique resistance and emphasized that the Palestinian people and the people of Gaza hold the highest flag of Islam today.

He stated that thanks to this resistance, the ground for the promotion of Islam has been provided more than ever.

The Supreme Leader emphasized that a constant focus for Islamic scholars is the promotion of Islam and the establishment of an exemplary Islamic society, adding, "The increasing inclination towards Islam at the current juncture shows the greatness of the resistance of the Palestinian people and the people of Gaza."

