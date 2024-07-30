Jul 30, 2024, 5:54 PM
Zionist security staff killed in new Hezbollah attack

Tehran, IRNA – The Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah has launched a new wave of attacks on the Israeli-controlled military bases and areas in north of the occupied Palestine, killing one Zionist security personnel. 

The Al Mayadin news channel said in a Tuesday report that Hezbollah attacks earlier in the day had targeted a command center of the Israeli regime in HaGoshrim Kibbutz in Galilee panhandle. 

Israeli media sources said a security staffer had been killed as a result of the attacks on HaGoshrim. 

Hezbollah issued a statement saying its fighters had used rockets to hit a battalion in the Beit Hillel military base.

It said the attack was a response to Israel’s attack a day earlier on Jibchit village in southern Lebanon which injured a number of civilians. 

Hezbollah said it had also shelled an Israeli military base in Jal al-Alam in the north of the occupied Palestine. 

Hezbollah has been launching attacks on the Israeli regime since early October as part of a campaign to force the regime to stop its ongoing carnage in the Palestinian enclave of the Gaza Strip.

