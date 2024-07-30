Iran exports 55,000 mt of eggs in 4 months to July

Hamid-Reza Kashani told IRNA on Tuesday that about 110,000 mt of eggs are produced monthly in Iran, of which 10,000 to 13,000 tons are exported.

The official also announced the export of Iran's first shipment of eggs to Sudan, adding that Iran is exporting eggs to Iraq, Afghanistan, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

Kashani noted it seems that about 150,000 mt of eggs will be exported due to an increase in production this year (March 21, 2024, to March 20, 2025).

According to statistics, there are currently 1,700 egg production units and 600 pullet breeding units in Iran, which produced 1.26 million mt of eggs last year and exported around 136,000 tons.

