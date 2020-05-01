Iran exports 10,000 tons of eggs to regional countries

In an interview with IRNA on Friday, Reza Torkashvand described the country's egg production situation as favorable and added that according to the production plan for the current Iranian, the export of between 70,000 and 80,000 tons of eggs has been planned.

Eggs are now being exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, and Qatar, he said.

The director-general of the National Union of Egg-Laying Hens stated that with the follow-up of the Trade Promotion Organization and our commercial attaché in Afghanistan, the export of eggs to Afghanistan has been facilitated because there have been restrictions on exports to this country before.

The official underscored that of course, every year at this time due to reduced consumption, we faced a drop in egg prices, which this year due to management and continued exports, as well as increased consumption of this product due to the outbreak of coronavirus and the closure of most food supply units, the prices have not fallen much.

Torkashvand noted that last year, about over 1 million tons of eggs were produced in the country, of which more than 41,000 tons of this product have been exported to target countries.

