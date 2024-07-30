Sudan FM hails Amirabdollahian’s role in reviving Tehran-Khartoum ties

Awad made the remarks in a meeting with Iran’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani in Tehran before attending the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s new president Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday afternoon.

He congratulated the Iranian people, government and the elected president on the successful presidential elections and expressed his satisfaction with his second visit to Tehran in the past two months.

He emphasized the special efforts of the top officials of his country to pursue the strengthening and development of relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran as a friendly and important country.

Bagheri Kani also described the Sudanese Foreign Minister’s visit to Tehran as an indication of the serious determination of the top officials of Sudan to strengthen ties between the two Muslim countries.

