Boosting ties with Muslim states among foreign policy priorities: Iran pres.

Pezeshkian made the remarks on Monday evening while meeting with Deputy Secretary General of Lebanon's Hezbollah Movement, Sheikh Naim Qassem who has arrived in Tehran to participate in the 14th presidential inauguration scheduled for Tuesday.

While honoring the standing and firmness of Hezbollah fighters against the aggression and crimes of the Zionist regime, Pezeshkian called the support for the resistance front a religious obligation and one of the fundamental policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Iranian president called the Zionist brutalities against the oppressed people in Gaza and the support for the regime by the United States and some Western countries another stain on the records of human rights claimants.

“If Islamic countries and Muslim nations had maintained their unity and cohesion as well as followed the advice and command of the Holy Prophet of Islam, the Zionist regime and its backers would never dare commit such crimes against the oppressed Palestinians”, he underlined.

Pezeshkian stressed that developing relations with Muslim countries as well as creating convergence and synergy in Islamic societies will be among foreign policy priorities of his government and emphasized the necessity of the Islamic unity in confronting and stopping the brutality of the Zionist regime in Gaza.

In this meeting, Sheikh Qassem, while congratulating the election Pezeshkian as the new Iranian president, hailed his response to the message of Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary General of Hezbollah, and expressed hope that his personality and managerial abilities and characteristics will take the Islamic Republic on the path of progress and success more than in the past.

He stated that Hezbollah considers itself the child of the founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini and the Islamic Revolution and will do its part to realize the valuable ideals of the revolution, and explained the achievements and actions of Hezbollah's resistance in recent years.

The Hezbollah official attributed the withdrawal of the Zionist regime from southern Lebanon, the numerous failures of this regime against the Palestinian resistance, as well as the defeat of the Daesh terrorist group in Syria, to Iran’s support for the regional resistance front.

