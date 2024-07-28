Silence of Arab rulers encourages Israel to commit genocide: Yemeni official

According to the Al-Mayadeen news network, Al-Mashat reacted on Saturday evening and condemned the latest Israeli killing of Palestinian refugees in a school in the central Gaza city of Deir al-Balah.

While holding the United States accountable for this crime of the Zionist regime, he said that Arab rulers, with their suspicious silence, are complicit in the crime and encourage Israel to commit the genocide in Gaza.

Al-Mashat also emphasized the continuation of Yemen's support for the oppressed Palestinian nation through all possible means.

On Saturday, the Zionist army attacked Khadija School in the west of Deir al-Balah city, which resulted in the martyrdom of at least 36 people.

According to IRNA, after 295 days of incessant Israeli bombing and shelling campaign the Zionist regime has not achieved anything other than massacres, destruction, war crimes, violations of international laws, bombing of aid organizations and imposing famine and starvation on this region.

