Acting FM calls for neutralizing, lifting sanctions simultaneously

According to IRNA's Saturday report, Bagheri Kani said in an interview that the Iranian authorities have two paths in the face of sanctions; one is the neutralization of sanctions, which aims to reduce dependence on foreign parties, and the other one is the lifting of sanctions through negotiations and consensus with other sides, which means reaching agreements that are within the framework of our national interests.

He also pointed out that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) initiative was a multilateral mechanism aimed at lifting sanctions and that the principle of this initiative was correct, adding that it seems to be unlikely that someone would oppose it.

Bagheri Kani went on to say that the main issue is over whether the JCPOA has been able to secure Iran’s interests or not.

The outgoing head of the diplomatic apparatus noted that despite the ongoing pause in the negotiations on the resumption of the 2015 nuclear deal, the Islamic country has continued its progress in various fields.

Oil exports and the collection of oil revenues have improved, which shows Iran’s strength in pursuing both paths at the same time, the chief negotiator of the Raisi administration concluded.

