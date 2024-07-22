Pezeshkian: developing relations with Kazakhstan one of Iran's priorities

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in a phone call with the president-elect, he once again congratulated the election of the Pezeshkian and wished him success.

He stated that during the time of the late president of Iran, the relations between the two countries, based on mutual trust, have progressed in the direction of increasing development, and "I hope that this process will be under your management.

He emphasized his country's interest in mutual cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the fields of transit, energy, technical-engineering services and financial, economic and commercial exchanges, regional cooperation and interaction in the form of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Eurasian Economic Union.

The President-elect of Iran, while thanking the President of Kazakhstan for his congratulatory message and phone call considered the development of relations with Kazakhstan as one of the priorities of the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the form of the approach of strengthening neighborly relations, and added, "The two countries have diverse and large capacities in the fields of transit, energy and technical-engineering cooperation to expand relations with each other.

Pezeshkian stated that Iran's transit route is the most reliable and cost-effective way to connect Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries to open waters and global markets, and stated that Iran and Kazakhstan have good capacities for regional and international cooperation, as well as cooperation in the form of organizations such as Shanghai and the Eurasian Economic Union.

Emphasizing the necessity of using all capacities to stop the war and reduce the suffering of the oppressed Palestinians in Gaza, the President-elect of Iran appreciated Kazakhstan's positive vote for the United Nations General Assembly resolution regarding the status of Palestine in the United Nations.

