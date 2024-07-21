Trump’s jibe as Biden pulls out of White House race

Trump used undiplomatic words for the incumbent president, saying “crooked Biden wasn’t fit to run” for president and that Vice-President Harris will be “easier to defeat” in November’s election.

According to Reuters, Trump made these comments in a conversation with CNN on Sunday shortly after Biden announced he would not run for a second term and endorsed Harris as his replacement as the party’s candidate.

“All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social network earlier in the day, adding that “We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly”.

The decision by Biden, 81, was not surprise for many as he has been facing calls from fellow Democrats to step aside over his mental fitness and disastrous performance at a debate with Trump.

While announcing stepping aside from the race, Biden recounted the works he has done during his four years tenure.

Now, four months before the American people will vote for the new president, the race to take over the helm of the White House has changed and there is difficult time ahead for Democrats to win the race.

Harris has to be officially declared as a presidential candidate in the upcoming Democratic National Convention in Chicago from August 19-22, 2024. Since the 1980s, national conventions have become mostly inaugural events for the winning candidate, since winners are announced long before the convention.

Biden had crossed the majority delegate threshold necessary to win the Democratic nomination on March 12, making him the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Republican-controlled House of Representatives has asked Biden to tender his resignation after he announced his withdrawal from the US presidential race.

According to IRNA reporter, Mike Johnson said on Sunday, local time, that “if Biden is not qualified to run for office, he is not fit for the presidency either, and he should resign immediately”.

Steve Danins, a House representative and the head of the Republican party’s propaganda arm, also said in a statement that if Biden is not able to compete in the presidential election, then he will not be able to serve as president.

In response to a question about the request of some congressional Republicans for the resignation of Biden, the White House announced that he will "finish his presidential term."

In a statement to CNN, White House spokesman Andrew Bates said Biden has an economy in free fall, violent crime rates have skyrocketed, and alliances have crumbled, all these he inherited from his predecessor.

