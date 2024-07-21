Jul 21, 2024, 9:12 PM
Iran acting FM says new government to continue with good neighborliness policy

Iran acting FM says new government to continue with good neighborliness policy

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani has said that the good neighborliness policy was the main agenda of President Raisi’s government and the next government will surely continue with this policy.

He made the remarks during a cabinet session on Sunday where the ministers shared the achievements made during their tenure.

The minister also hailed the multilateralism policy of the government which he said began with Iran’s joining Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Iran’s membership in BRICS group of emerging economies was another result of the smartness of the government’s foreign policy, Bagheri Kani said.

Iran has today turned into a strategic partner for BRICS member states, he added.

