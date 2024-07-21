Iran acting FM says new government to continue with good neighborliness policy

He made the remarks during a cabinet session on Sunday where the ministers shared the achievements made during their tenure.

The minister also hailed the multilateralism policy of the government which he said began with Iran’s joining Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Iran’s membership in BRICS group of emerging economies was another result of the smartness of the government’s foreign policy, Bagheri Kani said.

Iran has today turned into a strategic partner for BRICS member states, he added.

