Supporting Yemen obligatory for Muslims: Grand Mufti of Oman

"We were surprised by the Zionist enemy's attack on Yemen, and this attack makes it obligatory for all Muslims to support this country and help it. This country has been attacked because of its support for the rights of Palestinians and its response to the crimes of the occupying regime against Islamic sanctities and the Palestinian nation”, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Khalili was quoted by Al-Mayadeen and cited by IRNA on Sunday morning.

Sheikh Al-Khalili prayed for Yemenis and lauded their brave and courageous stance toward Palestinians as well as their own rights. “May God return the tricks of the conspirators to themselves and keep everyone safe from their evil.”

The Mufti of Oman also condoled the martyrdom of a number of Yemeni civilians in this attack to all the people of Yemen and the Muslims elsewhere.

The Zionist regime attacked Yemen’s western port city of Hudaydah on Saturday evening, using US-supplied warplanes.

