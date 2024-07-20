Jul 21, 2024, 3:22 AM
Journalist ID: 5537
News ID: 85543987
T T
5 Persons

Tags

Supporting Yemen obligatory for Muslims: Grand Mufti of Oman

Jul 21, 2024, 3:22 AM
News ID: 85543987
Supporting Yemen obligatory for Muslims: Grand Mufti of Oman

Tehran- IRNA- The Grand Mufti of the Sultanate of Oman has strongly condemned the Zionist regime's airstrikes on the Yemeni city of Hudaydah, urging Muslims worldwide to support the impoverished Arab nation.

"We were surprised by the Zionist enemy's attack on Yemen, and this attack makes it obligatory for all Muslims to support this country and help it. This country has been attacked because of its support for the rights of Palestinians and its response to the crimes of the occupying regime against Islamic sanctities and the Palestinian nation”, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Khalili was quoted by Al-Mayadeen and cited by IRNA on Sunday morning.

Sheikh Al-Khalili prayed for Yemenis and lauded their brave and courageous stance toward Palestinians as well as their own rights. “May God return the tricks of the conspirators to themselves and keep everyone safe from their evil.”

The Mufti of Oman also condoled the martyrdom of a number of Yemeni civilians in this attack to all the people of Yemen and the Muslims elsewhere.

The Zionist regime attacked Yemen’s western port city of Hudaydah on Saturday evening, using US-supplied warplanes.

4399

5 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .