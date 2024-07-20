Iran envoy, Thailand speaker discuss issues of mutual interest

According to IRNA’s Saturday report, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen and expand bilateral cooperation, especially the interactions between the parliaments of the two nations.

Referring to the history of the presence of Iranians in Thailand for more than 400 years, the speaker described the role of Iranian Shia merchant and cleric Sheikh Ahmad Qomi as significant in the history of the South Asian country.

The Thai official also congratulated the successful presidential elections in Iran and wished President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian success in fulfilling his important responsibility.

The speaker also appreciated the Islamic Republic's assistance in the release of Thai prisoners in the Gaza Strip following the start of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.

Iran's ambassador to Bangkok, for his part, conveyed the warm greetings of Speaker of Iran’s Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and invited Wan Mohammad Noor to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian president.

Haidari also urged the Thai parliament to assist expanding economic relations between the two countries.

He also pointed to the commonalities between Buddhism and Islam and the peaceful coexistence of Muslims and Buddhists in Thailand, he said that during his trip to southern Thailand, he visited Muslim communities.

Iran can help the Quran Museum in Narathiwat province, southern Thailand, to restore and preserve the precious Qurans there, the ambassador said, adding that the Islamic Republic can provide students from the southern Muslim-populated provinces of Thailand with scholarships.

