Jul 18, 2024, 1:48 PM
Journalist ID: 1847
News ID: 85542092
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Israel kills Lebanese Jamaa Islamiya group senior leader

Jul 18, 2024, 1:48 PM
News ID: 85542092
Israel kills Lebanese Jamaa Islamiya group senior leader

Tehran, IRNA - A senior leader of the Lebanese Jamaa Islamiya group was killed in an Israeli drone attack in eastern Lebanon.

IRNA cited Al Jazeera news television network as reporting on Thursday that  Al-Jamaa Al-Islamiya commander Mohammed Hamed Jbara was killed when an "enemy drone" targeted his vehicle in the village of Ghazze, in the Bekaa valley.

Jamaa Islamiya and its armed wing the Fajr Forces in a statement said Jbara, a commander also known as Abu Mahmud, was killed in a "treacherous Zionist raid" in the Bekaa.

In June, an Israeli strike on a vehicle in eastern Lebanon killed a Jamaa Islamiya leader.

6125**2050

0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Your Comment

You are replying to: .