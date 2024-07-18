Israel kills Lebanese Jamaa Islamiya group senior leader

IRNA cited Al Jazeera news television network as reporting on Thursday that Al-Jamaa Al-Islamiya commander Mohammed Hamed Jbara was killed when an "enemy drone" targeted his vehicle in the village of Ghazze, in the Bekaa valley.

Jamaa Islamiya and its armed wing the Fajr Forces in a statement said Jbara, a commander also known as Abu Mahmud, was killed in a "treacherous Zionist raid" in the Bekaa.

In June, an Israeli strike on a vehicle in eastern Lebanon killed a Jamaa Islamiya leader.

