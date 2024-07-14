Ex-diplomat hails Pezeshkian’s “realistic, balanced” foreign policy

Mousavi told IRNA correspondent on Sunday that the president-elect’s message to the world reflects his attention to foreign relations paralleled with his plans for solving problems at home.

He said that Pezeshkina’s article in Tehran Times is actually the manifest of his government’s foreign policy which makes clear his real foreign policy approaches which of course are within the framework of the general policies of the Islamic system.

Mousavi hailed the president-elect’s call on the European states to engage in dialogue with Iran and not to repeat their previous miscalculations as well as positive balance between the East and the West, and his special attention to relations with the neighbors and regional countries, what he believed would benefit the interests and national security of Iran.

