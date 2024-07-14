How much will Israel’s cyber damage be from war with Hezbollah?

In an article titled “Economic Shutdown”, the Zionist newspaper reviewed the various dimensions and consequences of the all-out war in northern occupied Palestine on the capital market of the Zionist regime.

Efforts are underway to shore up the economy and capital markets against attacks that could devastate the Israeli economy, as settlers rush to buy home generators and food for fear of a full-scale war with Hezbollah.

68% of the cyber attacks in 2023 against the Israeli regime were related to the post-war period against the Gaza Strip, which shows an increase of about 43% compared to the same period in 2022.

Based on the analysis of last year’s cyber attacks, the economic damage of cyber attacks of any all-out war with Hezbollah has been estimated at 12 billion shekels (about $3.5 billion).

Founder of “Faddom”, which provides services to the stock market and Israeli banks, warned that the economic damage caused by cyber-attacks amid a widespread military war can exceed hundreds of millions of shekels per day.

