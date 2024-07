Kanaani on Wednesday rejected the “baseless and unsubstantiated allegations” made against Iran by certain Argentinian officials over the bombing of the AMIA Jewish center in Buenos Aires in 1994.

On April 11, Argentina’s highest criminal court blamed Iran for the AMIA bombing and said it was carried out by the Lebanese resistance movement, Hezbollah.

The court alleged that the attack was in response to Argentina reneging on a nuclear cooperation deal with Iran.

