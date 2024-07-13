Russia ready to invest in Iran’s Amirabad Port: Official

The Director General of Amirabad Ports and Shipping Mohammad-Ali Musapour-Gorji said on the sidelines of the visit that considering the location of the Amirabad port in various fields of investment, a Russian company announced its readiness to invest in this port in the field of oil derivatives production.

Foreign investment in ports is considered one of the important goals of the government and organization in line with the development of the sea-oriented economy, which, in addition to attracting investors and generating income, will also contribute greatly to the transfer of technology and job creation, he added.

Elaborating on the capacities and introducing the capabilities of Amirabad Port, which benefits from various transportation sectors, he urged the domestic and foreign investors to invest in Amirabad Port by presenting related plans for maritime and port activities.

The Amirabad Port, located to the east of the Caspian Sea in Iran’s province of Mazandaran, is currently working with only 30% of its operating capacity.

