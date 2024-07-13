Jul 13, 2024, 9:43 AM
News ID: 85537553
T T
0 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Tags

US complicit in Israeli crimes in Gaza: Sen. Sanders

Jul 13, 2024, 9:43 AM
News ID: 85537553
US complicit in Israeli crimes in Gaza: Sen. Sanders

Tehran, IRNA – Independent US Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders has called out US complicity in the Israeli regime’s atrocities in the Gaza Strip, urging the American people not to forget the plight of the Palestinians trapped in the besieged territory.

In a statement, Sanders said while most media outlets are focused on the US presidential election, the public must not lose sight of what is happening in Gaza, where an unprecedented humanitarian crisis is worsening by the day.

Sanders noted that since the start of the Israeli regime’s invasion of Gaza, more than 38,000 people have been killed and over 80,000 others injured. He also pointed out that 9 out of 10 Palestinians in Gaza have been displaced, with many forced to relocate multiple times.

The US senator also highlighted the growing hunger and health crises in the besieged enclave, worsened by Israel’s blocking of humanitarian aid trucks.

Despite this widespread horror and violation of international laws, the United States continues to provide billions of dollars in financial aid and thousands of bombs and other military equipment to support the Israeli regime in the war on Gaza, he further said.

It is this blind and irrational support that “makes us complicit” in the Israeli crimes in Gaza, Sanders asserted.

4353**4354

0 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .