October 7 operation saved Gaza from gradual death

“I am Ahmad Awad from Gaza and traveled to Iran with my family under difficult conditions. We were involved in the war for several months and lived in tents, but in the end, we were able to get out of Gaza with difficulty and come to Iran,” he said in an interview with IRNA.

Earlier on July 2, the Iranian people welcomed families of Palestinian martyrs of the October 7 operation against the Israeli regime, who have managed to escape the besieged Gaza Strip and enter Iran through regional countries.

Asked whether everything began on October 7 with the Hamas attack on the Zionist regime, Awad said this is completely wrong and contradicts the truth. The truth is that Gaza has been under siege for 17 years and this operation is considered self-defense and was carried out against the siege.

“During the years of the siege, a large number of Gazans lost their lives due to the lack of electricity, medical equipment and preventing them from leaving the Gaza Strip, so we had to witness the October 7 operation,” he added.

Before October 7, Gaza was slowly dying and this operation was actually to stand against this oppression, he noted.

Another reason that led to Operation Al-Aqsa Storm was the changes in the Al-Aqsa Mosque and in the occupied Quds because the Israeli soldiers attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque and desecrated it, he stated.

On whether the people of Gaza support Hamas, Awad said The first aspect of the war is the bravery of the resistance.

The resistance carried out important operations against the occupiers and this is very important, and after about 9 months of war, the resistance continued to show its power of stability, he added.

Problems and suffering of the Palestinian nation in the Gaza Strip was another aspect, he said.

The Zionist army’s acts in this field are carried out with the aim of distancing and separating the people from the resistance, he noted.

The problems of the Gaza Strip did not arise since the Hamas movement took power, but the people of Gaza have been under oppression and torture for more than 75 years, he said.

Asked which countries have been more successful in defending and supporting the Palestinian cause, Awad said that today, Palestine is the issue of the entire Islamic nation and plays a role in the stability and security of the region.

He hailed Iran’s support for Palestine, adding that Iran supported the Palestinian nation and Resistance without any restrictions.

The Iranian nation and government have played a special role in the stability of the Palestinians and their resistance, he noted.

