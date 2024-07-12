Iran FM spox meets counterparts from BRICS states in Moscow

The meetings took place in the Russian capital on Friday on the sidelines of a meeting where heads of the information departments of BRICS ministries of foreign affairs are scheduled to meet.

Earlier today, Kanaani visited the Center for the Language and Culture of Iran at Moscow State Linguistic University.

During his visit, he stressed that Tehran looks for more enhanced cultural cooperation with Russia.

Referring to the growing relations between Iran and Russia, the spokesman said that scientific, academic, and cultural relations of the two countries have to promote in line with expansion of political and economic ties.

9341**9417