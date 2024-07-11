Zionist regime uses US ammunition to bomb Gaza schools

According to Al Jazeera, more than 30 people were martyred and dozens were injured in the bombing of the school where Palestinian refugees were accommodated on Tuesday.

CNN had previously reviewed the videos related to the bombing of another school in the Nuseirat camp in the center of the Gaza Strip, and reported that this attack was also carried out using US-made ammunition. More than 40 Palestinians were killed in that attack on a UNRWA school on June 6.

According to IRNA, on Tuesday, the Zionist regime committed another crime by attacking al-Awda school, east of Khan Yunis that left more than 30 people martyred.

Palestinians displaced from other parts of Gaza during the course of over 9 months of Israeli assault were accommodated in this bombed-out school.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas described the deadly attack as the peak of the Zionist regime's genocide in the blockaded territory.

The Palestinian movement stated that the terrorist Zionist regime continues its murderous and genocidal war regardless of the consequences of these crimes.

4399