The data showed that 7.7% of the Iranian people aged 15 or older were jobless which is 0.5% lower than that of last year’s corresponding period.

The SCI data also suggests that 41.2% of the country’s above-15 population were economically active which refers to the population either employed or seeking a job.

Iran’s economic participation rate has remained unchanged compared to figures from the same period of last year, according to the report.

