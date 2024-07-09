Iran's scientific capabilities showcased at Tanzania International Trade Fair

Alvandi made the remarks in the Iran Day celebration at the 48th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair, also known as the SABASABA Exhibition, on Tuesday.

Considering the presence of Iranian companies in the exhibition as a valuable opportunity to introduce Iran's capabilities to Tanzanian companies, Alvandi added that the Islamic Republic of Iran has taken several measures to facilitate trade relations between the two countries, including lifting visas for Tanzanian tourists and dispatching numerous delegations between the two countries.

He expressed hope that by utilizing the great capacities and potentials between the two countries, cooperation will increase, especially in the fields of knowledge-based products, technical and engineering, oil, gas, petrochemicals, telecommunications, ICT, agriculture, fisheries, animal husbandry, health industries, and tourism.

During the ceremony, the Director General of the Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade), Latifa M. Khamis, thanked Iran for its cooperation in attending the exhibition and stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran is advanced in various scientific fields and knowledge-based products.

She expressed hope that Tanzania and Iran would have good cooperation in the field of trade of knowledge-based products.

In the Iran Day exhibition, various Iranian knowledge-based products as well as some of Iran's capabilities in the fields of nanotechnology, stem cells, aerospace, physics, and artificial intelligence were exhibited for visitors.

