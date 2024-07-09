Almost 2 million people displaced in Gaza: Red Crescent Society

“Nowhere in Gaza is safe, there is no way for people to leave, even those who are sick or injured,” Farsakh said in a video statement posted on X.

Families are still relying on inadequate aid, she said, amid a lack of access to food and water and as health risks mount due to “overcrowding”.

Urgent international action is needed, she added.

In this regard, the spokesman of the Red Cross in Gaza, also called for immediate international intervention to deliver medicine and food to Gaza.

He said: “Israel’s (regime) operation in Rafah has led to a decrease in the number of people who benefit from our medical and food operations.”

The spokesman of the Red Cross went on to say that “our goal is to support hospitals and food sources in Gaza,” adding that the people of Gaza are stuck in constant displacement due to the Israeli war.

