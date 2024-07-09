Al-Aqsa Storm prelude to destruction of Zionist regime: Hezbollah official

Jul 9, 2024, 4:25 AM
Tehran, IRNA- Deputy Secretary General of Lebanon's Hezbollah Movement, Sheikh Naim Qassem has said that that the Al-Aqsa Storm operation by Palestinians “is a prelude to the destruction of the Zionist regime”.

IRNA citing Beirut-based Al Manar TV Network reported on Tuesday morning that Sheikh Qassem during a speech at the ceremony marking Muharram also referred to the Al-Aqsa storm as an earthquake and that sacrifices and bravery of Palestinians will change the equation.

The deputy chief of Hezbollah warned that “anyone who supports the occupying regime is a tyrant, whether it is verbal support or approval, or even with silence, which means support."

Sheikh Qassem underlined that supporting the resistance means the path of justice, adding that “when great powers support Israel, they actually support oppression and tyranny”.

He hailed Palestinian resistance fighters and said they are sacrificing their lives for justice and to free their land from the occupying regime.

The Hezbollah official also rejected sectarianism and sectarian thinking among Muslims in the region and elsewhere.

A day after Operation Al-Aqsa Storm on October 7, 2023, and the Zionist regime’s full-scale attacks on houses and medical centers in the Gaza Strip, Hezbollah in a coordinated measure with Palestinian resistance group Hamas started targeting the military bases of Israel in the north of the occupied Palestine.

