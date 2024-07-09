Will new British gov’t change policy toward Iran’s IRGC?

According to IRNA's Tuesday morning report, right-wing British media outlets, prior to the general elections in the UK, had been speculating and claiming that if the Labour Party came to power, it would take a tougher stance against the Islamic Republic and the first step would be to blacklist the IRGC.

However, days after the victory of Labours, the Guardian newspaper wrote in its column that the party is unlikely to rush into proscribing the IRGC.

"We know there are some real challenges caused by state-sponsored terrorist activities, and I want to look closely at these issues and how they have worked in the past." British Foreign Secretary David Lammy was quoted by the Guardian.

Lammy said to be looking at creating new category of state-sponsored terrorism to allow restrictions to be imposed.

Of course, when the Labour Party was in the position, it supported adding the name of Iran's IRGC to the list of so-called terrorist organizations, but now it seems that it has reconsidered its positions in the form of an established government.

Aides to the British Foreign Secretary have claimed, in an interview with the Guardian, that Lammy is considering a possible amendment to existing laws that would allow the government to impose targeted restrictions on the operations of government-linked organizations.

According to this report, Lammy is also waiting to see the consequences of Iran's presidential election on its foreign policy. "The important issue before the western world is whether or not Iran's president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian would take steps to balance the country's nuclear program."

The discussion on adding the name of the IRGC to the list of terrorist organizations became the subject of the Western media during the unrest in Iran two years ago. But the move by anti-Iran groups and the Zionist lobby active in the West failed to make a breakthrough.

British government officials announced at the same time that such an action is not in the interest of diplomatic relations between the two countries and they do not want to intensify tensions with Iran.

David Cameron, former premier and foreign minister too stated last May at a meeting of the International Relations and Defense Committee of the British Parliament that blacklisting the IRGC is not beneficial for England. All the things we need to do to put pressure on Iran but when I ask the police, intelligence services and others whether more action against the IRGC is necessary, the answer is no, he said.

In that meeting, Cameron pointed out that British-Iranian diplomatic relations are "relatively low" at the current stage, but warned that any move against the IRGC would end this relationship.

However, groups affiliated with the Zionist regime try to revive this failed plan from time to time. Not long ago, the British-Israeli Parliamentary Friendship Group, in a letter addressed to the former British Prime Minister, repeated its request and claimed that the IRGC's cross-border actions have caused concern among the British community.

The Iranian Embassy in London, while condemning the efforts to blacklist the IRGC, warned that these pressures are being applied by elements who are against the healthy relations between Iran and the UK.

British analysts also believe that putting the IRGC on the terror list will intensify tensions between London and Tehran amid new developments in West Asia and will complicate any hopes regarding diplomatic efforts to save the 1994 agreement.

