Presidential election sign of institutionalized religious democracy in Iran: FM spox

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani has hailed the latest presidential elections, saying that the vote indicates that religious democracy has been institutionalized in the Islamic Republic.

“Holding two rounds of elections by the Iranian government within a week and 50 days after the martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raisi, coupled with people’s participation, is a sign of the depth and the institutionalization of religious democracy in the Islamic Republic of Iran”, Kanaani said on Monday during his weekly press conference.

He also hailed the outgoing government for holding free elections inside and outside the country within the shortest possible time span, describing the move as another key event in the history of the Islamic Republic.

The spokesman congratulated president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian on his win in the elections and expressed gratitude to Iranian expats who went to the polls despite problems in some countries.

