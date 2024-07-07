Cautious int’l optimism about Iran pres.-elect: Newsweek

Newsweek has mentioned the role of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei over the country’s policies but says, citing a regional expert, that Pezeshkian could usher in "some important changes" in foreign policy.

According to the analysis, Pezeshkian's victory comes amid Iran's advancing nuclear program, a US election which could impact how Tehran and Washington might revive the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) from which Donald Trump withdrew the US in 2018.

Trita Parsi, vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft told Newsweek in emailed comments that Pezeshkian and his team are unlikely to make much difference to Iran's regional policies which will continue to be driven by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

But he may adopt "a much more visible and forward-leaning diplomatic strategy in the region" which could include the Gaza war. He said that Pezeshkian is also likely to bring back the foreign policy team which had negotiated the JCPOA under then president Hassan Rouhani who served between 2013 and 2021.

"Some important changes in Iran's foreign policy are likely," Parsi said, noting how Pezeshkian during his campaign trail spoken about the need for Iran to resolve its tensions with the West through direct negotiations rather than through mediators.

"Pezeshkian made this call within the context of Trump potentially becoming the next president of the United States," he claimed. "This would be a significant shift if the Iranians agreed to directly engage with the US even with Trump as president."

However, this in itself will not revive the Iran nuclear deal. "Key factors have changed in both the US and in Iran, making the old bargain unattractive to both sides," Parsi said adding that, "but political will may now exist on the Iranian side at least, for a new bargain."

